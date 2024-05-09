‘Challengers’: A Rally of Love, Sex and Tennis

Challengers unfolds like a decades-long tie-break between two boys to win the heart of one girl. Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) are childhood buddies and junior stars when they meet Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a much-touted WTA prospect. Love-all is the score when they begin. Tashi is a curious player; she perceives the sport in emotion rather than motion. She floats the idea of tennis being a relationship, not an instrument of personal expression.

This teen-aged triangle leads to a hotel-room threesome. Tashi watches the two boys kiss but stops the encounter before it leads to sex. She promises to date whoever emerges as the better player in the next day’s singles match. This turns out to be the roguish Patrick. But a rift emerges between the two when Tashi’s career is abruptly ended by an injury. She immediately senses that Patrick – who sees himself more as her peer than her follower – might not be her vessel for second-hand glory. So she dumps Patrick and eventually marries the devoted Art, coaching him to the top of the men’s game. She turns his name into his identity: He becomes her art. She sculpts him in the shape of her ambition. And Patrick fades into tennis obscurity.

Throughout the film, both men exude main-character energy. Patrick behaves like the star of an underdog sports drama: He’s performative, provocative, and likes the idea of being a journeyman who never realized his potential. He arrives at a lowly Challenger event as a nobody but battles his way through the draw and earns a title match against an ex-best friend who is supported by his ex-girlfriend. Art behaves like the star of a loaded marriage story: He’s perceptive, subservient, in thrall of a demanding wife, and uses the sport – and a successful career – to keep their companionship (or marital championship) alive. He suspects that his retirement might rob them of a future, so he plans to end on a high. Perhaps, he hopes, she will be satiated by a grudge-match victory followed by a career Grand Slam.