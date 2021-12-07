share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Centre Can’t Use the IT Rules to Restrain Digital Media: Madras HC

Both Bombay and Madras HCs had earlier put a stay on the provisions mandating the platforms to follow a code of ethics.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 7, 2021
madras-hc_editoriall.jpg
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecensorship
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related