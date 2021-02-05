share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Caste Surnames Should Not Be Revealed in Civil Services Interview, Government Report Says

The report also recommended the private sector implement reservations for SC and ST communities.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Feb 17, 2021
caste surnames civil services
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityCasteism
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related