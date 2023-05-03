share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Capable Adults’ Don’t Need Community’s Consent to Marry, Says SC

Gee, thanks for getting around to this one.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 28, 2018
Shakti Vahini Supreme Court judgment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeCulture
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related