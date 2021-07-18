share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can’t Let Go: Of the Nuanced Depictions of Flawed Feminism in ’10 Things I Hate About You,’ Despite Its Sexist Plot

The movie is better but flawed, sexist but still progressive — showing a story before and of its time.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 18, 2021
was 10 things i hate about you sexist
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureMovies
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related