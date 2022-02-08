share
The Swdl
Canadian Doctors Can Now Prescribe ‘Spending Time in Nature’ for Patients’ Mental Health

Spending time with nature is linked to improving attention, lowering stress, boosting empathy, and reducing the risk of heart-related diseases.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 8, 2022
canada national park precription mental health
Image Credits: Unsplash/Getty Images/Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

