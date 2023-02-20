share
The Swdl
Can Self‑Respect Marriages Fix the Patriarchy, Casteism of Traditional Marriage?

The fundamental premise of a self-respect marriage asks: what if we could change the rules about who can comprise a family, and on what terms?

Amlan Sarkar
Feb 20, 2023
