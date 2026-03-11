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Bunkers in a Border Village

In Degwar, a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, residents expand housing by going underground in makeshift bunkers.

written by
Ahmed Mir and Sarthak Parashar
published
Mar 23, 2026
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PowerPoliticskashmir
AuthorAhmed Mir and Sarthak Parashar

Ahmed Mir is a freelance journalist from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Sarthak Parashar is a freelance journalist based in Delhi. He writes about cinema, conflict, culture, and more.