The Swdl
Bombay HC Orders Release of Sex Workers, Says Adult Women Have The Right To Choose Their Profession

The HC ordered the immediate release of the three sex workers who have been detained at a shelter home for almost one year now.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 28, 2020
can sex workers be arrested
Image Credit: Hindustan Times
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

