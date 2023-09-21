share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Baby Teeth Can Help Identify Children at Risk of Mental Health Issues

“[T]he findings could lead to the development of a much-needed tool for identifying children who have been exposed to early-life adversity, which is a risk factor for psychological problems.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 15, 2021
baby teeth mental health
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related