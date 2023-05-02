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Armed Conflicts Threaten More Than 75% Of World’s Mammals, Birds: Study

Violence results in habitat degradation, over-exploitation of natural resources, and more frequent hunting — putting these species at risk.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 10, 2021
how armed conflict affects biodiversity
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FutureEnvironmentanimals
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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