share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Armed Conflicts Threaten More Than 75% Of World’s Mammals, Birds: Study

Violence results in habitat degradation, over-exploitation of natural resources, and more frequent hunting — putting these species at risk.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 10, 2021
how armed conflict affects biodiversity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentanimals
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related