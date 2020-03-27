share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Anti‑Vaxxers Are the ‘Biggest Threat’ to Controlling Outbreaks, US Researchers Warned in 2019

Last year, the WHO had identified “vaccine hesitancy” among the top ten threats to global health.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 28, 2020
covid19 anti-vaxxers
Image Credit: StickPNG
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthanti vaxxers
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related