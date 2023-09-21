share
The Swdl
‘The Judiciary Is No Longer Sacred,’ Mahua Moitra Slams Handling of CJI Sexual Harassment Case in Explosive Speech

“It stopped being sacred the day a sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, [and] cleared himself.”

Satviki Sanjay
Feb 9, 2021
mahua moitra speech CJI
Image credit: https://loksabhatv.nic.in/
PowerJusticejudiciary
Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

