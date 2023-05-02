share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Phonophobia, the Fear of Loud Noises

Phonophobia is an anxiety disorder that has little to do with hearing.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 13, 2020
why some people fear loud noises
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related