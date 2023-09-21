share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Coronavirus Variant Found in India Is Spreading in the U.K. Let’s Not Call it the ‘Indian Variant’

Geography-based disease names lead to stigma and prejudice towards specific ethnic or racial groups, experts say.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 20, 2021
india covid19 second wave
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related