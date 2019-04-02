share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Carcinogen Found in Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo

Rajasthan’s Drugs Control Organization has asked drug controllers in other states to pull the product.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 2, 2019
Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo
Image courtesy of Pixabay via Latestly
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related