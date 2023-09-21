share
Women Stage ‘Ramp Walk’ on Bhopal Potholes to Protest Road Conditions

“Since our official complaints have gone unheard, we organised this catwalk on potholed and water-filled roads to draw attention.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Sep 8, 2021
Bhopal ramp walk protest
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

