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AIIMS’ Fake Doctor Exemplifies Flaws in India’s Health Care

Real-life ‘Munna-Bhai’ is a problem bigger than one man.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 16, 2018
AIIMS fake doctor adnan khurram
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Tags
BodiesHealthcurrent events
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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