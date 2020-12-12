share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Sex Ed Video Is Explaining Consent by Comparing Women to Milkshakes. The Lesson Is Concerning

Critics say “it fails to really address the nuances of this complex issue of consent.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 20, 2021
australian sex education video
Image Credit: TheGoodsociety
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexconsent
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related