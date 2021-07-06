share
The Swdl
Wildlife Board Cleared Development Projects on 1,792 Hectares of Protected Areas in 2020: Study

“[Projects cleared] are known to be especially destructive because they fragment the entire landscape and interrupt movement range of animals.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 6, 2021
protected wildlife land used for developmental projects
Image Credit: Tish Sanghera
Saumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

