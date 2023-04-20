share
The Link Between Neurodivergence and Queerness, Explained

The struggle to fit within a society that idealizes neurotypical brains can lead neurodivergent individuals to question a multitude of social norms — including those around gender and sexuality.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 28, 2023
neurodivergence gender diversity
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Societymental healthneurodivergence
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

