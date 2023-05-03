share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Survivors of Sexual Assault Might Have Trouble Cutting Ties With Their Abusers

Hostile social environments, institutional apathy, and a failing legal system keep people in abusive situations.

written by
Sonali Kokra
published
Nov 23, 2018
why sexual assault survivors stay friends with their abusers
Photo courtesy of Jill Shapiro/Rex Features
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMind#MeToo
AuthorSonali Kokra

Sonali Kokra is a writer from Mumbai. She writes primarily on women's issues, relationships, culture, and lifestyle. In addition to writing, for the past 10 years, she has been attempting to make round chapattis at her mother's insistence. Currently, she is weirdly obsessed with smocks with pockets.

Related