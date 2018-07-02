share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

WHO Study Finds Alternative Drug to Stop Postpartum Bleeding

The new drug, which does not require cold storage, could save thousands.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 2, 2018
postpartum hemorrhage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related