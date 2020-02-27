share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

When Does Middle Age Start? Honestly, No One Knows

What we do know is roughly when middle age ends: when one has an estimated 10 to 15 years left of life, they’re officially considered old.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 27, 2020
when does middle age start
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleaging
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related