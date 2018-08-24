share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Keeps Brains From Noticing the Body’s Cue to Stop Eating

New research explains a primary factor for obesity — and suggests a way to combat it.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Aug 24, 2018
leptin resistance
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindweight
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related