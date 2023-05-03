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Watching YouTube Videos Makes Us (Mistakenly) Think We’ve Mastered a Skill

“I could totally do that” never ends well.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 22, 2018
learning skills through YouTube videos
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BodiesMindinner workings
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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