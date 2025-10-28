share
The Swdl
'Vestigial' Organs, and Other Lies About Our Bodies

Declaring any part of the body “useless” is not just scientifically premature, it is philosophically cruel, because it reduces creation to mere utilitarianism and erases the possibility of layered meanings.

Sabahat Fida
Oct 28, 2025
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
