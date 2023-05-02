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There Is No ‘Zombie Virus’ – Just a Dormant Virus That’s Been Revived

Media reports about a ‘zombie’ virus deliberately misstate facts. What are the public health implications of misleading information?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 30, 2022
zombie virus
Image Credit: Representational Image/CDC
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BodiesHealthmisinformation
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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