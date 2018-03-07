share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The World’s Largest Family Tree Is Really Just a Map of Colonialism

Last week, the world’s largest family tree was revealed. Comprising 13 million people, and crowdsourced from profiles on the platform Geni.com, the first scientifically vetted tree of this size contains “the storie...

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 7, 2018
world's largest family tree
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceCulture
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related