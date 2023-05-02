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The First Picture of Milky Way’s Own Supermassive Black Hole Has Been Unveiled

The historic image is a crucial step toward a new understanding of black holes, gravity and spacetime.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 13, 2022
sagittarius a* picture
Image Credits: Event Horizon Telescope
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FutureScienceblack holes
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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