The Buzz Cut: Woody Allen’s Former Underage Lover Breaks Her Silence

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In 1976, ‘Babi’ Christina Engelhardt was 16 years old, dreaming of being a model in New York City, and starting a relationship with the now notorious Woody Allen who was 41 years old at the time. She speaks out about their affair and its unequal dynamic, maintaining that she’s not victim — of course, that doesn’t mean Allen is any less of a monster.

*

China might have found an effective, albeit terrifying, solution to the problem of food waste — breeding cockroaches. Of course, officials admit that if they ever escape, it could be catastrophic.

*

Leaked memos from Johnson & Johnson reveal that the company knew for years that one of the main ingredients in their baby powder was cancer-causing asbestos. But instead of addressing it, J&J spent years denying it as ‘junk science.’

*

Young Adult novels aren’t just about sparkly vampires, but acknowledge the vastly different teenage experiences in a way that’s incredibly affirming.

*

Sohini Chattopadhyay felt compelled to donate her liver to save her father’s life. But when she looked around the the hospital room filled with donors or donors-in-waiting she realized the startling gender disparity among them, with women far outweighing the number of men.

*

For more than half a decade, Bruce Springsteen has toured America. But in his powerful Netflix special, he talks about his journey inward, battling with his own childhood trauma and mental health issues.

*

Mark Fisher was the Marxist pop-culture theorist you wish taught you a class or two in college. With his legendary blog, k-punk, he combined academic theory and pop culture in a way that gave people an insight into the role art plays in our society.

*

Uh, did Alice Walker just say she has a notoriously anti-Semitic conspiracy book on her nightstand? And the New York Times just published that in an interview, without comment.

*

Companies are evolving their marketing strategy to pay for endorsements by influencers on social media for a while now. But it turns out, aspiring influencers are now faking endorsements to make themselves seem more legitimate than they actually are.

*

Meghan Markle’s father continues to come across as emotionally manipulative in his latest interview with Piers Morgan.