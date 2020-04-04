The Buzz Cut: Why ‘Tiger King’ Appealed to Us Under Covid19 Lockdown

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Tiger King, the shock doc that took the Internet by storm, came at the perfect time, just as most of the world was going into lockdown. As people dealt with the bizarre, sudden spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the only content that could take their mind off of their own predicament was the life and lies of a gay cowboy owner of a tiger zoo, Joe Exotic, in “bumfuck Oklahoma.”

*

A dissection of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” reveals it’s sampled from Bollywood’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Carnatic vocalist Manasi Prasad and classically-trained composer Adam Ragusea claim. What’s more, the duo says Indian music has had influence over Hollywood’s spy thrillers too. Here’s how.

*

Millenial-focused news website, The Outline, just shuttered, laying off all its employees. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, journalists fear the news industry is entering a perpetual recession. Looks like The Outline is the first casualty.

*

The pervasive rise of capitalism can be charted through the lens of how coffee became popular around the world. As more and more people took to the beverage, the environments of those regions got worse, and so did the coffee.

*

Punjabi rapper “borrowed” a Bengali folk song to spice up his new release “Genda Phool” with “expressions of traditional culture or folklore.” The controversy has steamrolled into a discussion of India’s copyright laws, and their woeful ignorance.

*

14 years after the death of Bollywood icon and “swadeshi Marilyn Monroe” Parveen Babi, the actress is remembered for her sexuality on screen, her glamorous off-screen appeal, and for her paranoid schizophrenia in later years.

*

A sexist, dystopian ad featuring a wife gifted an exercise bike by her husband catapulted Peloton into fame. Now, the spin-class-at-home exercise cult has gone public, but does it have the wherewithal to endure the real-life business world?

*

“He may have been the most unusual star of his era, but only in the sense that he was normal in a way that virtually no rock stars were,” reads rockstar Bill Withers’ obituary. He died this week at 81, leaving behind classics “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.”