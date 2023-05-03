The Buzz Cut: Whitney Cummings’ ‘Can I Touch It?’ Debuts Her Sex Robot

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In her Netflix special “Can I Touch It?” comedian Whitney Cummings has world-changing advice: care for a sex robot, she says, as she fondles one that replicates her appearance. Only after doing so, should young men be allowed to date women.

*

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been shooting with Man Vs Wild‘s Bear Grylls in India, supposedly to showcase his dedication to preserving India’s natural beauty. His history of climate policy, however, is far from the climate-conscious image he wants to portray, climate activists point out.

*

Lil Nas X, the 20-year rapper of “Old Town Road” fame, just made history with his track becoming the longest-running No. 1 song ever. With an eccentric, and widely celebrated, social media following, the gay icon has already challenged the ways in which celebrities come out online.

*

A tennis tournament in China just offered the largest prize money sum in the history of tennis — to a women’s competition. Shiseido WTA Finals in Shenzhen is offering US$4.75 million to any winner who manages to go unbeaten for the entire tournament. With women’s sports struggling the world over, this feels like a breath of fresh air.

*

Orange Is The New Black, one of Netflix’s first original television shows, has made its name partly through abundant representations of people of color and queer characters. As the series draws to a close, however, audiences are wondering: were the portrayals nuanced, or simply tragedy porn?

*

In recent years, the nudity policies for pictures published on platforms such as Google and Instagram have come under scrutiny. Critics say the policies curb gender expression, awareness and normalization, as is apparent in the story of a trans writer wanting to profile a trans artist and do justice to her work — only to be stumped by Google’s limiting algorithm.

*

In an increasingly surveillance-heavy environment, no human’s data is completely secure. A new study shows employees at Apple regularly tune into strangers’ phones through Siri’s listening function, to sit in on drug deals, medical visits and sexual encounters.

*

How did a Harvard Law professor who taught a class called “Judgment and Decision-Making” get trapped into a four-year-long emotionally and financially abusive situation at the hands of two women? Their motive: “I just really hate the patriarchy, that’s it.”