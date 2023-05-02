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The Buzz Cut: Spiritual Guru Helpfully Reminds Women That They’re Not Okay

This week in The Buzz Cut: a guru teaches women about their experience, a man reveals the secret of his youth, and feminism goes far-right.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 1, 2022
spiritual guru
image credit: India Today/ Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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