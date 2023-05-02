share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Spiritual Guru Helpfully Reminds Women That They’re Not Okay

This week in The Buzz Cut: a guru teaches women about their experience, a man reveals the secret of his youth, and feminism goes far-right.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 1, 2022
spiritual guru
image credit: India Today/ Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleCulture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related