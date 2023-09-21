share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kylie Jenner Is Soon to Be the World’s Youngest Self‑Made Billionaire

There’s money in lips. But is it self-made if you’ve had help?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 14, 2018
kylie jenner the buzz cut
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related