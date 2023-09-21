Kylie Jenner Is Soon to Be the World’s Youngest Self‑Made Billionaire

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

All About the Business. Forbes has declared Kylie Jenner, 20, on track to be the youngest self-made billionaire, surpassing even Mark Zuckerberg and Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel. But some people are questioning the call and asking whether being enterprising is the same thing as being self-made. Entrepreneurial spirit is behind a handful of startups aiming to make puberty a little less self-conscious, offering sleek mail-order pads and tampons for first-timers. A bit closer to home, this poignant article on why it’s both upsetting and okay to miss kids’ milestones as a working mom, definitely struck a chord. Finally, speaking of working mums, historians are now challenging the popular history of China’s Empress Dowager Cixi as a power-mad embezzler, and suggesting the leader was actually an iron-willed feminist. We sense a controversial girl crush….

In Memory Of. These stories of women whose babies were stillborn may open the door to discuss a very shrouded topic. Each describes their loss, how they coped in unique ways, and how they chose to memorialize their child. There is no playbook for grief, no matter who you lose — as this woman’s story shows: Years after her father’s death, she still finds herself searching for traces of him online.

The Like-Minded. We are what we surround ourselves with. Public health experts are looking into how to contrive communities that develop into genuine friendships that improve health and well-being. And two women are making waves in the boxing world by starting gyms with 50:50 female:male members, who are required to buy into both feminism and anti-fascism.

Where We Come From and Who We Are. Congratulations to new mom Cardi B who welcomed her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, with rapper Offset this week. And speaking of origins, this piece explores the emotions and disruption families often experience when infertility leads them to conceive via sperm donation. And this transgender man discusses the challenges he and his parents still grapple with in recognizing his transition years after he made it.