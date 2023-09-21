The Buzz Cut : Beyoncé Gets Real About Balancing Motherhood and Her Career in ‘Homecoming’

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In her new Netflix documentary, Homecoming, Beyoncé talks about her difficult pregnancy, the struggles of balancing motherhood and her career, and pushing herself “further than I knew I could.”

*

‘Biohacking’ is the new buzzword, as wellness trends would like you to believe that you can hack your body the same way you would a computer. But biohacking your sex life could just mean “getting away from traditional medicine and into more natural, healthy ways of doing things.”

*



The phrase ‘brain dead’ might need some reassessment, after a groundbreaking discovery shows that researchers could restore cellular activity in brains removed from slaughtered pigs.

*

As the final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, Sean T. Collins argues that our collective horror of the show comes not from the jump scares or zombies, but from a deeper, primal place of fear.

*

While Silicon Valley pays lip service to ideas of diversity and equality, advocates rally against the top tech executives, many of whom have been accused of sexual misconduct but continue to occupy positions of power.

*

The world has been mourning the fire at Notre Dame and billionaires have already pledged huge donations to help rebuild it. However we need to also question why the cathedral seems to incite more public grief and support than other atrocities, where millions of human lives are at stake.

*

A recent study just proved that men’s beards carry more harmful germs than dog fur. In seemingly unrelated news, Jason Momoa just shaved his beard off.

*

From local bureaucrats to the country’s courts, the Indian government is censoring pockets of the internet, but unlike China’s ‘Great Firewall,’ there seems to be no transparency or logic to how it’s being done. And the rise in bans from PUBG to TikTok is a worrying sign according to free speech advocates.

*

Megan K. Stack discusses her new book, Women’s Work: A Reckoning with Work and Home, and the global impact of class, privilege, and outsourcing ‘women’s work.’

*

Research shows that toys today are actually more gendered than they were half a century ago. But parents can use the sparkle unicorns and fart ninjas to teach kids that gender stereotypes shouldn’t matter to them.