share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: As People Tire of Lockdown, Kim K Exemplifies the ‘Performative Quarantine’ Phenomenon

Plus, why Indian feminists have to rally behind demands to ban the Manusmriti.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 31, 2020
Kim Kardashian island vacation
Image Credit: Twitter
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecovid19 lockdown
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related