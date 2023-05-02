share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Actor Searches for Imaginary Bridge in Film While Burning Real Ones

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man bridges the gap between fiction and fact, a nation celebrates another, and a man pens another’s biography.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 29, 2022
ram setu bridge
Image credit: Ram Setu/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeoplemythology
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related