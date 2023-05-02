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The Buzz Cut: A Roundup of People Who Have Something to Say About Kindness While Ruining The World

This week in The Buzz Cut, a roundup of people who showed us what it means to kill ’em with kindness — the casualty being the irony.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 1, 2022
kindness challenge
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeopleKangana Ranaut
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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