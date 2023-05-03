share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Supreme Court: If A Man Can Enter a Temple, a Woman Can Also

Court comments hint at a progressive ruling in the Sabarimala Temple debate.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 19, 2018
temple.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related