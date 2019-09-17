share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study Links Teen Birth Control Pill Use to Higher Risk of Adult Depression

The finding shouldn’t discourage doctors from making contraceptive pills available to teens, researchers say.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 17, 2019
birth control pills and depression
Image Credit: Flickr
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related