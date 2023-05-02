share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Solar Storms Are Back. How Do They Affect Life on Earth?

Originating in the sun, solar storms can cripple power grids and jam communications — besides exposing humans to harmful radiation.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 25, 2021
what are solar storms
Image Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Genna Duberstein
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceatmosphere
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related