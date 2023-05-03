share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Say Zika Virus in India Lacks Birth Defect‑Causing Gene

It’s a more hopeful situation for infected pregnant woman here than in Brazil.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Nov 8, 2018
Zika virus microcephaly
Image courtesy of Genetic Literacy Project
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthGood News
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related