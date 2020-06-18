share
The Swdl
SC Objects to Mental Health Stereotypes, Says No to ‘One Size Fits All’ Approach

The apex court objected to a Karnataka high court ruling that called a person who died by suicide a “weakling.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 1, 2021
Supreme Court mental health
Image Credit: Supreme Court of India
Saumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

