share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Confirm Success of Blood Test That Can Diagnose Autism

A repeat study was able to predict ASD with 88% accuracy in kids as young as 18 months.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jun 20, 2018
autism diagnosis
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindautism
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related