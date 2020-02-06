share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Find Blood Biomarker That Can Potentially Help Prevent, Cure PTSD

Researchers discovered a malfunctioning collection of proteins involved in cellular function, and found a way to fix it, preventing the brain from replaying trauma.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 6, 2020
PTSD cure prevention
Image Credit: Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related