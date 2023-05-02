share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Nostalgia Notifications On Social Media Apps Are Making Pandemic‑Era Anxiety Worse

Do we really need to see pictures from the holiday we took on this day two years ago?

written by
Ramya Mohanakrishnan
published
Aug 8, 2020
nostalgia social media
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorRamya Mohanakrishnan

Ramya is an independent writer who writes about tech, mental health and gender. Reach her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ramyamkn.

Related