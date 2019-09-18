share
NBC Premieres ‘A Little Late With Bisexual Woman Of Color’

Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh used the debut episode of her late-night show to comment on the media’s attempts to laud progress by reducing her to sexuality and skin color.

Rajvi Desai
'A Little Late With Lilly Singh'
Image Credit: NBC
