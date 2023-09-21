share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Nasa Recorded ‘Cosmic Horror’‑like Sound From a Black Hole

From a “cosmic horror” to the “terrifying ghosts of Bjork,” the black hole’s sound is testing the limits of human language.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 24, 2022
black hole sound
Image credit: NASA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceblack holes
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related