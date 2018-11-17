Michelle Obama’s Memoir, ‘Becoming’ Talks About Miscarriage, IVF, And What Marriage Really Looks Like

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming, is out and it’s worth the hype. The former First Lady writes candidly about her relationship with her husband, her difficulty conceiving and choice to use IVF, and her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House.

Canada’s very own Kardashians, sisters Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, have used social media and wealthy Nigerian boyfriends to build themselves an empire of designer handbags and free Mercedes sedans. And then, they got arrested for it.

Movies like Boy Erased and Love, Simon may be be the new trend of the teenage coming-of-age movies — ones that are decidedly queer in their storytelling.

Pointe shoes, used by ballet dancers everywhere, are meant to be extensions of the dancers’ bodies. But people who aren’t white have had to dye, paint, or color their shoes with darker make-up, to make them match their skin tone. Only now are ballet companies finally rectifying this.

There’s no real proven benefit from consuming your own placenta, but that hasn’t stopped Hilary Duff from raving about the smoothie she made using her own. Watch out for those ‘placenta burps,’ she warns.

The world is mourning the death of Stan Lee, the creator of all our favorite superheroes from Spider Man and The Hulk to Peggy Carter and Black Panther. But looking back, the 95-year-old is as much a superhero as his creations.

Moon Ribas is a cyborg, in that she has implants in her feet that are connected to online seismographs. But what this avant-garde artists uses them for is even more bizarre — anytime there’s an earthquake in the world, the vibrations course through her body and the data recorded online is the basis of the art she creates.

Your eyes count for a lot more than you think, when you’re eating food. Science tells us that the color of the things we eat might actually change the way they taste to us.

Kabuki, a form of traditional Japanese theatre, featured male actors wearing intricately stylized masks. The British Museum’s Japanese section is now showcasing a selection of art prints of these actors, wearing the colorful masks, capturing the energy and outlandishness of the 200 year old art form.

Doctor Who is being updated to reflect a more diverse world, from episodes featuring Rosa Parks to the 1971 partition of India, and after 55 years the series seems to be finally getting race right.

Shehla Rashid has left Twitter. She writes about the organized trolling she faces from pro-BJP accounts and how that drove her away from the social media platform, which should concern us all.